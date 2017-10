MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - E.ON Russia, the Russian electricity producing arm of German utility E.ON, said on Friday its board of directors had recommended channeling 24.24 percent of net profit to pay 0.06 roubles per share in 2011 dividends.

A year ago, the company, which was then called OGK-4, chose to pay no dividends on 2010 results and to retain its earnings.