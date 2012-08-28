FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E.ON Russia values gas deals with Novatek at $22 bln
August 28, 2012 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

E.ON Russia values gas deals with Novatek at $22 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - E.ON Russia said on Tuesday it put the value of gas supply deals with Russia’s top non-state gas producer Novatek at 702 billion roubles ($22.04 billion).

Last week, E.ON Russia, controlled by Germany’s utility E.ON , agreed to buy gas from Novatek for its power plants till 2027, as it chose not to prolong deals with the world’s top gas producer Gazprom.

Novatek, controlled by Gunvor trading house co-owner Gennady Timchenko and its Chief Executive Officer Leonid Mikhelson, has been winning lucrative gas supply deals at Gazprom’s expense.

$1 = 31.8535 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

