E.ON Russia sees higher earnings in 2013 -CEO
October 23, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

E.ON Russia sees higher earnings in 2013 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - E.ON Russia, the Russian electricity producing arm of German utility E.ON , plans to increase earnings next year but will still fall short of a 800 million-1 billion euro core profit target, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

The company sees its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising to 28 billion roubles ($901.26 million) in 2012 and 2013, compared to 23 billion roubles in 2011, Maksim Shirokov told reporters.

He said the company plans to present in the first quarter of 2013 a new five-year strategy that will include potential acquisitions.

Net profit is expected to total around 16 billion roubles this year after 14.6 billion in 2011 on revenues of more than 73 billion roubles, said Shirokov. ($1 = 31.0677 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)

