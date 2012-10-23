FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-E.ON Russia sees higher earnings in 2012-CEO
October 23, 2012 / 10:47 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-E.ON Russia sees higher earnings in 2012-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects 2013 EBITDA forecast to read 26.5 bln roubles, not 28 bln)

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - E.ON Russia, the Russian electricity producing arm of German utility E.ON , plans to increase earnings this year but will fall short of next year’s core profit target, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

The company sees its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising to 28 billion roubles ($901.26 million) in 2012 from 23 billion roubles in 2011, Maksim Shirokov told reporters.

Next year’s EBITDA is seen at 26.5 billion roubles, below a 800 million-1 billion euro target earlier set by shareholders.

Shirokov said the company plans to present in the first quarter of 2013 a new five-year strategy that will include potential acquisitions.

Net profit is expected to total around 16 billion roubles this year after 14.6 billion in 2011 on revenues of more than 73 billion roubles, said Shirokov. ($1 = 31.0677 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

