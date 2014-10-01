FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eos Imaging presents positive results of studies
#Healthcare
October 1, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eos Imaging presents positive results of studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Eos Imaging :

* Said on Tuesday that presentation of positive results of studies proving better measurement accuracy for total hip arthroplasty (THA) pre-surgery planning, functional post-surgery implant positioning evaluation and long-term monitoring with EOS’ products

* Said first study demonstrated that EOS 3D imaging and hipEOS software improves the accuracy of implant sizing over 2D imaging, while exposing patients to a lower dose of radiation when compared with conventional X-rays

* Said second study compared the EOS System with conventional 2D imaging for preoperative digital templating for THA, showing data that EOS successfully predicted the exact size of femoral and acetabular implants respectively 27 pct and 22 pct more often than with conventional 2D imaging

Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
