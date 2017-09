Sept 2 (Reuters) - Eos Imaging SA :

* H1 revenue Eur 7.12 million versus Eur 4.91 million in H1 2013

* H1 net loss of Eur 3.91 million versus loss of Eur 3.22 million in H1 2013

Source text: bit.ly/1rK4FXy

