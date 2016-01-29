Mining companies could be required to set aside cleanup funds under consent order

The federal government will consider new rules requiring hard-rock mining companies to set aside money to clean up hazardous waste spills under a consent order approved Friday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The order settles a 2008 lawsuit brought in California by environmental groups, which accused the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of unreasonably delaying for over 30 years the creation of such financial assurance rules, as required under the 1980 Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), also known as Superfund.

