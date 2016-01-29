FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mining companies could be required to set aside cleanup funds under consent order
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 29, 2016 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Mining companies could be required to set aside cleanup funds under consent order

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

The federal government will consider new rules requiring hard-rock mining companies to set aside money to clean up hazardous waste spills under a consent order approved Friday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The order settles a 2008 lawsuit brought in California by environmental groups, which accused the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of unreasonably delaying for over 30 years the creation of such financial assurance rules, as required under the 1980 Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), also known as Superfund.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NGa6Lm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.