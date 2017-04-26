FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit puts challenge to 2016 dust pollution rule on hold
April 26, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 4 months ago

D.C. Circuit puts challenge to 2016 dust pollution rule on hold

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday agreed not to hear a challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2016 rule on air pollution from dust, ash and other fine particulates until it resolved a similar challenge to a rule on implementing changes to ozone standards.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit put the dust pollution case on hold at the request of the EPA, the Sierra Club and other environmental groups supporting the EPA, as well as the challenger, South Coast Air Quality Management District.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pAwAxR

