9th Circuit rejects challenges to Grand Canyon haze-reduction plan

A federal appeals court on Monday rejected challenges by environmental groups and a Native American tribe to the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to reduce haze over the Grand Canyon and other national parks from the coal-powered Navajo Generating Station in Arizona.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld as reasonable the EPA’s 2014 plan, which allowed the plant to continue to use coal until 2044 and gave it until 2030 to achieve a roughly 80 percent reduction to the nitrogen oxide emissions responsible for the haze.

