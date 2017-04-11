The Environmental Protection Agency overstepped its
authority in 2008 when it exempted farms from two federal laws
that require businesses to report when they release hazardous
chemicals into the air, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the D.C. Circuit said the EPA essentially rewrote the
Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and
Liability Act (CERCLA), also known as Superfund, and the
Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) to
give farmers a break.
