The Environmental Protection Agency overstepped its authority in 2008 when it exempted farms from two federal laws that require businesses to report when they release hazardous chemicals into the air, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the EPA essentially rewrote the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), also known as Superfund, and the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) to give farmers a break.

