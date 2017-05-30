9th Circuit shoots down EPA fast-tracking of liquid nanosilver

A federal appeals court on Tuesday vacated the Environmental Protection Agency’s fast-track approval of liquid nanosilver for use as an antimicrobial agent in plastics and textiles, finding insufficient evidence to support the agency’s determination that its action was “in the public interest.”

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Center for Food Safety, which said the EPA relied on untested assumptions in 2015 when it granted conditional registration to Ocala, Florida-based Nanosilva LLC without having data on the long-term effects of its product.

