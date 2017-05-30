FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
9th Circuit shoots down EPA fast-tracking of liquid nanosilver
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 30, 2017 / 10:51 PM / 3 months ago

9th Circuit shoots down EPA fast-tracking of liquid nanosilver

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday vacated the Environmental Protection Agency’s fast-track approval of liquid nanosilver for use as an antimicrobial agent in plastics and textiles, finding insufficient evidence to support the agency’s determination that its action was “in the public interest.”

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Center for Food Safety, which said the EPA relied on untested assumptions in 2015 when it granted conditional registration to Ocala, Florida-based Nanosilva LLC without having data on the long-term effects of its product.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rhMqLu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.