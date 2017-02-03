‘Mega’ pesticide challenge revived on appeal

A split federal appeals court on Thursday revived a lawsuit by environmental groups who accused the Environmental Protection Agency of skipping a step required by the Endangered Species Act when it approved hundreds of pesticide-containing products.

The 2-1 decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal magistrate in San Francisco, who found the action by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Pesticide Action Network North America (PANNA) was filed too late and in the wrong court.

