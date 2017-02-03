FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Mega' pesticide challenge revived on appeal
February 3, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 7 months ago

‘Mega’ pesticide challenge revived on appeal

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A split federal appeals court on Thursday revived a lawsuit by environmental groups who accused the Environmental Protection Agency of skipping a step required by the Endangered Species Act when it approved hundreds of pesticide-containing products.

The 2-1 decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal magistrate in San Francisco, who found the action by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Pesticide Action Network North America (PANNA) was filed too late and in the wrong court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jF4bEk

