FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ethanol D6 RIN output edges up to 1.18 bln for Oct
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 18, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Ethanol D6 RIN output edges up to 1.18 bln for Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Generation of U.S. ethanol renewable fuel credits edged up in
October, data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed on Monday.
    This table displays the total production of renewable fuels (in gallons) and quantity of
RINs generated under the RFS2 program in each month by fuel category:
    
 Fuel Category                            September        October            MO/MO Change
 Cellulosic Biofuel (D3)      RINs                109,142             44,372          -64,770
                              Volume               72,759             29,580          -43,179
 Biomass-Based Diesel (D4)    RINs            256,254,146        250,240,822       -6,013,324
                              Volume          167,117,461        163,780,448       -3,337,013
 Advanced Biofuel (D5)        RINs             70,838,413         35,400,439      -35,437,974
                              Volume           65,075,316         29,808,167      -35,267,149
 Renewable Fuel (D6)          RINs          1,112,467,294      1,177,252,472       64,785,178
                              Volume        1,095,319,522      1,166,746,410       71,426,888
 Cellulosic Diesel (D7)       RINs                123,940             60,007          -63,933
                              Volume               72,906             35,298          -37,608
 
 (Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.