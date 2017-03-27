Judge dismisses lawsuit against EPA over Charles River pollution

A federal judge in Boston has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the Environmental Protection Agency of violating the Clean Water Act by failing to adequately control stormwater runoff into the Charles River.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns rejected the claims of two environmental groups, which had argued that the EPA is legally bound under the act to require commercial property owners along the river to apply for stormwater discharge permits.

