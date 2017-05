The Center for Biological Diversity and Center for Environmental Health have sued the Environmental Protection Agency accusing it of failing to determine whether Washington D.C. and Philadelphia are meeting clean air standards to control smog.

Filed on Wednesday in federal court in Washington D.C., the lawsuit by the environmental and public health groups asks the court to declare that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is in violation of the U.S. Clean Air Act and require him to designate the cities' compliance status.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pG75Iz