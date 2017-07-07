A federal appeals court on Friday rejected challenges from
environmentalists to a 2015 rule governing recycling and
reclamation of solid hazardous waste, restoring a prior rule
that gives manufacturers and other companies more leeway to
choose the firm that will recycle their waste.
A divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit upheld most of the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 final rule on the
Definition of Solid Waste (DSW), but agreed with industry group
the American Petroleum Institute that two of the rule’s
provisions represented regulatory overreach.
