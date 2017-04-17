FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit rejects challenge to EPA action on wastewater permits
April 17, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 4 months ago

9th Circuit rejects challenge to EPA action on wastewater permits

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to hear a California wastewater utilities association's dispute with the Environmental Protection Agency over discharge permits, ruling it does not have jurisdiction over the case.

In a decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the action being challenged, an EPA objection to draft permits for two wastewater reclamation plants, was not a final agency action and thus not subject to federal court review.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2omC6yI

