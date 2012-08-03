FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Epam Systems quarterly profit tops estimates
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

Epam Systems quarterly profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Epam Systems Inc reported a second-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates, as more customers in the United States and Europe opted to outsource IT services, and forecast current-quarter adjusted profit above expectations.

Epam, which provides IT services focused on software product development, expects third-quarter adjusted profit of 34 cents to 36 cents per share on revenue of $107 million to $109 million.

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $108.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which counts Citigroup, Google Inc and Oracle Corp among its clients, earned $13.3 million, or 29 cents per share.

Excluding items, it earned 37 cents per share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $103.8 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 31 cents per share, on revenue of $101.8 million.

Shares of the company, which went public in February, closed at $15.70 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.