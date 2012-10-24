FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech EP Energy targets 500 mln eur with 7-year bond -IFR
October 24, 2012

Czech EP Energy targets 500 mln eur with 7-year bond -IFR

PRAGUE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Czech investment group EP Energy opened books on a 7-year bond on Wednesday, seeking to raise up to 500 million euros at a yield of around 6 percent, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported.

EP Energy, rated BB+ by Fitch, is owned by EPH, which is looking to expand its energy business in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Germany.

It is bidding for RWE AG’s Czech gas transit business Net4Gas and Slovak counterpart SPP, which pipe gas from Russia to both European states and onwards to Germany.

Erste Group, ING, J.P. Morgan, Societe Generale and UniCredit are joint lead managers on the deal, and KBC is co-manager.

Books close at 1330 GMT and pricing is expected later in the day, IFR reported.

The bond holds a provisional BBB- rating from Fitch. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by John Stonestreet)

