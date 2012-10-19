UPDATE 1-Czech EP Energy signs 1 bln euros financing deal

* Biggest-ever domestic financing deal

PRAGUE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Czech investment group EP Energy signed a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) financing deal with a group of domestic banks, their biggest-ever financing arrangement for a Czech corporate client.

Privately-held EP said on Friday the six-year secured financing consisted of two credit lines of up to 502 million euros and 10.5 billion crowns and an operating loan of 75 million euros.

UniCredit was the coordinator of the deal, arranged together with Ceska Sporitelna, CSOB , ING and Komercni Banka .

Czech banks have weathered the financial and economic crises since 2008 and the market is awash with extra liquidity thanks to low loan-deposit ratios.

EP, which reported 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 7.2 billion crowns, said the loan was intended to consolidate financing for the group of companies it controls. Pricing of the credit was not disclosed.

The group runs more than 20 firms in electricity production, heating and coal mining and is bidding for RWE AG’s Czech gas transit firm Net4Gas as well as its Slovak counterpart SPP, both bringing gas from Russia to the two European states and onwards to Germany.

SPP’s minority shareholders GDF Suez and E.ON are looking to sell a 49 percent stake, which EPH has said it has had talks about buying. The state is the majority shareholder.

EP, rated BB+ by Fitch, is owned by parent firm EPH. EPH is in turn controlled by the richest Czech, Petr Kellner, through his investment group PPF, and by Czech-Slovak investment bank J&T. Investor Daniel Kretinsky holds a minority stake in EPH. ($1 = 18.9432 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.7638 euros) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Holmes)