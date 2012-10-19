Czech EP Energy signs EUR 1 bln bank financing deal

PRAGUE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Czech privately-held energy sector investment group EP Energy has signed a 1 billion euro, 6-year secured financing deal with a consortium of domestic banks, the biggest-ever financing arrangement for a Czech corporate client.

EP Energy said on Friday the financing consisted of two credit lines of up to 502 million euros and 10.5 billion crowns, and operating loan of 75 million euros.

UniCredit was the coordinator of the deal, arranged together with Ceska Sporitelna, CSOB, ING and Komercni Banka . (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)