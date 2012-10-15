FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch rates EP Energy at BB+, planned bond BBB-
October 15, 2012

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - EP Energy has been rated BB+ by Fitch Ratings ahead of planned borrowing by the privately-held Czech energy firm for acquisitions.

EP Energy is building a vertically integrated chain energy firm, including lignite mining, energy and heat production, and distribution. It is owned by EPH, a joint venture of investment groups PPF, J&T and investor Daniel Kretinsky

Fitch also said on Monday it had given a provisional BBB- rating to a possible issue of 500 million euros ($648 million) of 2019 senior secured notes.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters market information service, reported earlier that EP Energy had mandated Erste Group, ING, JP Morgan SG CIB and UniCredit to lead the planned bond issue.

EPH has been beefing up its capital with an eye on buying a 49 percent stake in the Slovak natural gas transit and import company SPP from GDF Suez and RWE.

An EP Energy spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7712 euro) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Dan Lalor) (jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420224190474; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

