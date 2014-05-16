FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors go back into emerging equities-banks citing EPFR
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2014 / 7:48 AM / 3 years ago

Investors go back into emerging equities-banks citing EPFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Investors put $400 million into emerging equity funds last week after outflows in the week before, while emerging bond funds drew in $1.2 billion, banks said on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.

Emerging bond funds pulled in investors for the seventh straight week in the week ending May 14, the Boston-based fund tracker said. It released data to clients late on Thursday.

Emerging markets have suffered outflows since the middle of last year on worries about a scaling-back of monetary stimulus in larger markets. But that tide has started to turn.

The latest figures bring year-to-date outflows from emerging equity funds tracked by EPFR to $30.5 billion, more than double total 2013 outflows of around $14 billion.

Bond funds have shed $7 billion this year, after outflows of $14 billion in 2013.

Developed equity funds, meanwhile, reported inflows of $10.3 billion last week, banks said, with U.S. funds posting the largest inflows at $6.2 billion. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Catherine Evans)

