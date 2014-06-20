FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emerging funds take in around $2 bln - banks cite EPFR
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2014 / 7:48 AM / 3 years ago

Emerging funds take in around $2 bln - banks cite EPFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Investors poured around $2 billion into emerging equity and bond funds in the week to June 18, down from the previous week’s $3 billion, banks said on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.

The Boston-based fund tracker, which releases data to clients late on Thursday, said emerging equity funds had taken in $1.4 billion, compared to $2.2 billion during the previous week.

Renaissance Capital noted that the decline in equity inflow was caused by reduced inflows to active funds whose takings were negligible, while flows to passive, exchange-traded funds (ETF) were steady.

Bond funds absorbed $600 billion, also down on last week.

Latest figures still show year-to-date outflows from emerging equity funds tracked by EPFR to around $25 billion, well above 2013 outflows of $14 billion.

But bond funds’ losses have shrunk and are now just $2 billion in the red for 2014 after $14 billion outflows in 2013.

“The flows have been almost consistently positive since April and suggest there is now a persistent moderate level of sponsorship by retail investors for EM markets,” Barclays said in a note.

Reporting by Sujata Rao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
