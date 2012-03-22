Czech EPH plans deals, eyes Slovak gas firm SPP

PRAGUE, March 22 (Reuters) - Czech energy group EPH is planning acquisitions that could more than double top-line profit, chief and part-owner Daniel Kretinsky said on Thursday.

EPH has emerged as an ambitious player on the central European power market via acquisitions of a portfolio of about 20 power and heating plants in the Czech Republic.

In Germany, it has agreed to buy the remaining 50 percent of lignite mine Mibrag it does not yet own from Czech power group CEZ.

“We want to use this time to dramatically expand EPH in the short-term horizon,” Kretinsky told a conference.

He said deals could lift the company’s top-line profit (EBITDA) to 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion).

EPH had consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 9.4 billion Czech crowns ($501.5 million) in 2010, according to its website.

“The next 12 months or even less than 12 months will be critical for our intentions,” he said.

EPH is owned by the PPF group of Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, which holds 40 percent, investment bank J&T with 40 percent and Kretinsky, who holds the remaining 20 percent.

Kretinsky confirmed earlier reports his firm was in talks to by a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas transport and distribution firm SPP from Gaz de France and E.ON, and said he expected a result in three months. The stake was privatised a decade ago for $2.7 billion.

Kretinsky said further activities would include acquisitions of price-regulated sector utilities in the Czech republic and Slovakia and building a power plant at the Mibrag mines.

Banking sources said last week EPH was close to signing a 1 billion euro club loan with leading Czech banks.

Kretinsky said he planned to structure EPH in a way that would allow for a potential initial public offering at some point and wanted to strengthen the regulated utility side of the business because firms in that segment usually trade at higher EBITDA multiples than power producers. ($1 = 18.7427 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.7579 euros) (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Erica Billingham)