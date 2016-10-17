FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 17, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Czech energy firm EPH agrees sale of EP Infrastructure stake to Macquarie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Czech energy group EPH agreed to sell a 30 percent stake in its EP Infrastructure (EPIF) unit to an investor group led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, EPH said on Monday.

EPH scrapped plans for an initial public offering of the unit in April and said then it would consider selling a stake directly to investors. Sources at the time said talks had started with Macquarie.

EPH created EPIF by carving out its steadiest businesses that have long-term contracts and stable earnings. It includes a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas pipeline operator Eustream, which delivers Russian natural gas via Ukraine to the European Union and European gas to Ukraine. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller, editing by Louise Heavens)

