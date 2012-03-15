Czech EPH close to 1 bln euro loan for expansion-sources

PRAGUE, March 15 (Reuters) - Czech banks are close to giving final commitments for a loan of up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) in what would be the largest club deal ever on the domestic market, two banking sources said.

EPH, which runs more than 20 firms in electricity, heating and coal, is seeking the 6-year partial refinancing loan as it sets out an ambitious expansion strategy in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Germany, and has said it is ready to spend about 3 billion euros on acquisitions.

UniCredit’s Czech unit has committed 200 million euros to the financing deal and is coordinating the loan, a source close to the deal said.

Erste Group Bank’s Ceska Sporitelna, KBC’s CSOB unit, Societe Generale’s Komercni Banka and the local unit of ING are also involved. Up to 12 banks could join the club deal, the source said.

Final commitments should be collected by the end of next week. Another banking source close to the deal confirmed the transaction was in the works.

“I personally expect slight oversubscription of the deal,” the first source said.

“The client wanted to have it because... the local market is over-liquid. The local market can offer significantly better conditions to borrowers than international ones,” the source added, but declined to provide details on pricing.

A EPH spokesman declined to comment. “I have no specific information about any loan,” spokesman Martin Manak said.

Loan market information service Thomson Reuters LPC reported on Feb. 29 that EPH was garnering commitments from local subsidiaries of international lenders for the loan.

Czech banks have come through the financial and economic crises since 2008 relatively unscathed and the three largest banks have low loan-deposit ratios below 80 percent.

EPH has already held talks with GDF Suez and E.ON to buy their minority stake in Slovak natural gas firm SPP.

A deal there, though, is not expected too quickly as a new Slovak government, which holds the majority stake in SPP, is coming into office following an election last weekend.

EPH is controlled by the richest Czech Petr Kellner’s investment group PPF and Czech-Slovak investment bank J&T, both of which hold 40 percent stakes. EPH Chairman Daniel Kretinsky holds the remaining 20 percent share.

Last year, EPH agreed to buy CEZ’s 50 percent stake in Germany coal miner Mibrag, giving it full control. It wants to build a power plant there. That deal still waits regulatory approval.

EPH generated revenue of 46 billion crowns ($2.43 billion) and consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 9.4 billion crowns in 2010, according to its website.

Its power plants have installed capacity of 1,044 megawatts for electricity production and 4,704 MWt for heat production. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) ($1 = 18.9202 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka and David Cowell)