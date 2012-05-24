FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech EPH nears 1 bln euro loan for refinancing, expansion
May 24, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Czech EPH nears 1 bln euro loan for refinancing, expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 24 (Reuters) - Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) is close to signing a 1 billion euro loan from 11 domestic banks in the largest deal ever on the local market to help refinancing and fund an acquisition drive, a company official said on Thursday.

EPH board member Marek Spurny said a signing could come at the end of June for the six-year loan, confirming a Reuters report in March that domestic banks, which enjoy strong liquidity, were arranging the loan.

“The deal is mostly a refinancing of current bank-financing exposure,” Spurny said in an email.

“The fundraising part, above the refinancing of current bank financing exposures, will be used to co-facilitate EPH’s acquisition opportunities, the SPP acquisition being among them.”

Slovak gas company SPP’s minority shareholders GDF Suez and E.ON are looking to sell a 49 percent stake, which EPH has had talks about buying. The state is the majority shareholder. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
