UPDATE 1-Czech group EPH closes in on record loan

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, May 24 (Reuters) - Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) is close to signing a 1-billion euro ($1.26 billion) loan from 11 domestic banks in a record deal on the local market, a top company official said.

The privately held company, which runs more than 20 firms in electricity production, heating and coal mining, will use the money for refinancing and acquisitions.

It has an ambitious expansion strategy in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Germany, and has said it is ready to spend about 3 billion euros.

EPH board member Marek Spurny said the six-year loan could be signed at the end of June, confirming a Reuters report in March that domestic banks, which enjoy strong liquidity, were arranging the loan.

The fundraising part of the loan would be used for acquisition opportunities, with Slovak gas company SPP being among them, Spurny said in an email on Thursday.

SPP’s minority shareholders GDF Suez and E.ON are looking to sell a 49 percent stake, which EPH has said it has had talks about buying. The state is the majority shareholder.

EPH is controlled by the richest Czech, Petr Kellner, through investment group PPF, and Czech-Slovak investment bank J&T, both of which hold 40 percent. EPH Chairman Daniel Kretinsky holds the remaining 20 percent

Three banking sector sources, confirming the size of the loan, said the syndicated deal was in the documentation stage. Neither EPH nor the banks would confirm pricing.

The banks committed nearly 1.2 billion euros for the loan, giving it a 20 percent oversubscription, according to a source at one of the banks. Around 300 million will be for investments.

“The deal should be signed, meaning executed, by the end of June,” the source said. “The 20 percent oversubscription ... gives certain reserve if anybody has problems with the documentation.”

The lead arrangers are UniCredit’s Czech unit and the local unit of ING, which committed 200 million euros each, the source said.

The country’s three largest banks - Erste Group Bank’s Ceska Sporitelna, KBC’s CSOB unit, and Societe Generale’s Komercni Banka - also acted as arrangers and pledged more than 150 million euros each.

A second source confirmed UniCredit, ING and Societe Generale’s unit as joint bookrunners. Committed amounts are likely to be scaled back at the final signing.

Other banks in the deal include Citibank, HSBC , Commerzbank, Raiffeisen’s local bank, RBS and Volksbank.

Czech banks have weathered the financial and economic crises since 2008 and the market is awash with extra liquidity thanks to low loan-deposit ratios.

EPH generated revenue of 46 billion crowns ($2.28 billion) and consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 9.4 billion crowns in 2010, according to its website.

Its power plants have installed capacity of 1,044 megawatts (MW) for electricity production and 4,704 MW for heat production.

($1 = 0.7947 euros)