RLPC-EPH gets 1.5 bln euro loan for SPP buyout - sources

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Czech energy company Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding has got a 1.5 billion euro ($2.0 billion) loan to help finance its buyout of a stake in Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), banking sources said on Monday.

EPH said last week it was buying a 49 percent stake from German utility E.ON and French peer GDF Suez for 2.6 billion euros, a significant step in its plan to expand in Czech, German and Slovak markets.

Citi, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale and UniCredit are the five banks providing the financing, the sources said. EPH was not available to comment.

The debt is split between a 1.3 billion euro term loan and a 200 million bridge loan to bond, one of the sources said. The term loan will launch for syndication to other lenders this week.

EPH, whose biggest shareholder is billionaire Czech businessman Petr Kellner, is also a leading bidder for German group RWE’s Czech gas transmission system operator Net4Gas.

The Slovak government, SPP’s majority shareholder, signed off on the 49 percent purchase in December.

EPH’s loan was the largest for a Czech borrower since 2007, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. ($1 = 0.7524 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor)