Dec 8 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG :

* Epigenomics and Biochain announce approval of EPI Procolon in China

* Announces that China Food and Drug Administration approved EPI Procolon for commercialization in China

* Shares in Epigenomics AG rise 7.7 pct in early Frankfurt trade