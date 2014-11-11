BRIEF-Epigenomics says 9-month revenue up 14 pct y-o-y to 1.1 mln euros

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG

* 9-month revenue increased by 14 pct year-on-year to 1.1 million euros, mainly driven by increase in product sales of more than 25 pct

* Earnings prognosis for 2014 remains unchanged; prognosis of year-end liquidity position increased to 6.0 million euros at end of 2014 following recently announced share capital increase

* Says Epigenomics’ commercialization partners reiterate commitment to support Epi proColon

* Q3 2014 EBIT amounted to -1.8 million euros (Q3 2013: -1.9 million euros)

* 9-month 2014 EBIT amounted to -5.4 million euros (9-month 2013: -5.2 million euros)

* Says net loss amounted to 1.8 million euros in Q3 2014, slightly improved compared to Q3 2013 (1.9 million euros), and increased to 5.9 million euros for 9-month 2014 (9-month 2013: 5.2 million euros)

* Expects revenue in 2014 to slightly increase from 2013’s level

* Net loss for 2014 is expected to be in range of 7.5 to 8.5 million euros

* In line with expected net loss range, cash consumption for FY 2014 is projected at slightly increased level compared to 2013 in range of 7.0 to 8.0 million euros

* Expects its liquidity position at end of 2014 to be around 6.0 million euros

* Liquidity position at end of 2014 should be sufficient to bring company well over ADMIT study and long-awaited FDA approval decision