FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Epigenomics says H1 2014 revenue increased by 16% to EUR 812 thousand
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 12, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Epigenomics says H1 2014 revenue increased by 16% to EUR 812 thousand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG : * Says H1 2014 revenue increased by 16% to EUR 812 thousand compared to H1 2013 * Says total Q2 2014 revenue was up 18% to EUR 405 thousand (Q2 2013: EUR 343

thousand) * Says earnings prognosis for 2014 remains unaltered despite delay in the

expected market approval for EPI Procolon in U.S.A. * Says net loss amounted to EUR 1.8 million in Q2 2014 (Q2 2013: EUR -1.6

million) * Says net loss for 2014 is expected to be in the range of EUR 7.5 million to

EUR 8.5 million * Says net loss amounted to EUR 4.1 million in H1 2014 (H1 2013: EUR 3.4

million), respectively. * Says Q2 2014 EBIT was EUR -1.6 million and nearly unchanged to Q2 2013 * Says H1 2014 EBIT amounted to EUR -3.6 million (H1 2013: EUR -3.3 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.