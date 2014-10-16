BRIEF-Epigenomics raises $5.3 mln from its partner BioChain

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG

* Says raises $5.3 million (4.2 million euros) from its strategic commercialization partner BioChain

* Says BioChain Institute, Inc. will subscribe a total of 1,351,089 Epigenomics shares which will be issued under exclusion of statutory subscription right of shareholders

* Says increase of company’s share capital by amount of 1,351,089 euros by issuance of 1,351,089 new shares from authorized capital 2014/I against contribution in cash

* Says issue price has been set at 3.08 euros per share