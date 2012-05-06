FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KPN's E-Plus eyes sale of mobile towers -magazine
May 6, 2012

KPN's E-Plus eyes sale of mobile towers -magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - KPN’s German mobile phone service provider E-Plus is in early talks to sell thousands of cell phone towers to a financial investor to raise funds for network expansion, Der Spiegel reported, without giving its sources.

The German weekly magazine said on Sunday that E-Plus would lease back the towers as part of the deal.

A spokesman for E-Plus declined to comment on the matter.

E-Plus is in fierce competition over market share in Germany with market leader Deutsche Telekom, British group Vodafone and O2, owned by Spain’s Telefonica.

The company has been investing heavily in marketing and network expansion, causing its operating profit to stagnate at 303 million euros ($397 million)in the first quarter of 2012, despite a 3 percent gain in revenues.

