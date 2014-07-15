FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Epwin Group says London IPO priced at 100 pence/shr
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Epwin Group says London IPO priced at 100 pence/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Epwin Group Ltd:

* Announces pricing of its successful initial public offering on AIM by way of a conditional institutional placing of ordinary shares

* Placing price has been set at 100 pence per ordinary share

* Based on placing price, market capitalisation of Epwin on admission of ordinary shares to trading on aim becoming effective will be approximately 135 mln stg

* On admission, company will have 135,000,000 ordinary shares in issue and a free float of approximately 70 pct

* Admission and commencement of dealings in ordinary shares under ticker EPWN are expected to take place at 8am on 24 July 2014

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.