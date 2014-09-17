FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-eQ buys care properties of total EUR 65 mln to eQ Care fund
September 17, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-eQ buys care properties of total EUR 65 mln to eQ Care fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - eQ Plc :

* Says eQ has agreed to purchase care properties worth in a total of 65 million euros to eQ Care fund

* Says eQ Asset Management Ltd and YIT Construction Ltd have agreed on a construction of five properties to eQ Care fund

* Says total value of transaction is nearly 25 million euros

* Says properties will be completed in 2015

* Says additionally eQ Asset Management Ltd, Paatoimija Ltd, and Esperi Care Ltd agreed on implementation of 12 care properties to eQ Care fund

* Says value of the 12 properties is more than 40 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

