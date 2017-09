(Corrects to change country name to Germany from Turkey in last bullet point)

Nov 27(Reuters) - Eqology ASA :

* Said on Wednesday Q3 revenue 16.5 million Norwegian crowns vs 26.6 million crowns

* Q3 operating loss 2.5 million crowns vs loss 21,000 crowns

* Q3 pre-tax loss 2.9 crowns vs loss 221,000 crowns

* Said plans to expand into new European markets (including Germany in 2015)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: