BRIEF-EQS Group Q3 revenue of 4.151 mln euros, up 8 pct

Nov 28 (Reuters) - EQS Group AG :

* 9-month EBIT amounted to 1.571 million euros and group surplus was 0.887 million euros

* Q3 revenue was 4.151 million euros, representing a 8 percent increase to Q3 of previous year

* Q3 EBIT, according to IFRS remained almost steady at 0.731 million euros

* Says expects revenues from 15 million - 16 million euros and an EBIT from 2.0 million - 2.3 million euros for 2014 fiscal year

* Q3 net profit was 0.503 million euros, equaling 0.43 euros EPS, both up 16 percent