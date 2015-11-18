FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 18, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

EQT eyes Academedia listing in 2016 - business daily DI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firm EQT plans to list Swedish education provider Academedia in 2016, the business daily Dagens Industri reported on Wednesday.

EQT has said it is looking into selling Academedia and that a market listing is a leading option.

Dagens Industri cited EQT partner Harry Klagsbrun as saying that other options were not ruled out, but that a stock market flotation was still the most likely.

“Most likely it will happen next year,” Klagsbrun said. “We have started to plan for a stock market listing and we will carry it out when we think the timing is best for the company and the market is receptive.”

Sources had told Reuters in October the listing was planned for the last week of November this year.

Academedia had sales of 6.4 billion crowns ($733.6 million) in its fiscal 2013/14 year, and more than 90,000 children and adults enrolled in its education programmes. ($1 = 8.7237 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

