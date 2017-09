STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm EQT has agreed to buy Finland’s largest healthcare services company Terveystalo from British peer Bridgepoint, EQT said in a statement on Tuesday.

Terveystalo operates 18 hospitals and 141 clinics in Finland and employs around 6,300. It had sales of 455 million euros in 2012 and EBITDA of 52.4 million.