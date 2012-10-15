FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EQT says to sell KMD to Advent International
October 15, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-EQT says to sell KMD to Advent International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - EQT: * EQT V and ATP to sell KMD to Advent International * EQT V fund and ATP Private Equity Partners/Via Venture Partners have signed an agreement with Advent International for the sale of 100% of the shares in KMD Equity Holding A/S * EQT says parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value. * Says In 2011, the KMD reported revenue of DKK 4,266 million and EBITDA of DKK 577 million * Says transaction subject to customary closing conditions. EQT V was advised by Morgan Stanley, Nordea and Gorrisen Federspiel

