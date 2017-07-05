METALS-Copper down on rising stockpiles, strike threat curbs losses
* LME/ShFE arb - http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices, nickel outlook)
July 5 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC said on Wednesday it paid about $497.2 million to amass a 5.8 percent stake in EQT Corp, according to a regulatory filing.
Jana Partners disclosed the stake on Monday and urged the company to abandon its $6.7 billion proposed acquisition of rival Rice Energy Inc. (bit.ly/2tIF4o5) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* LME/ShFE arb - http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices, nickel outlook)
July 5 American International Group Inc is expected to hire the head of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc brokerage business to work alongside the insurer's new chief executive, Brian Duperreault, the trade publication Insurance Insider reported on Monday.