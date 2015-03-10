FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EQT Midstream to buy EQT Corp gas-gathering assets for $1.05 bln
March 10, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

EQT Midstream to buy EQT Corp gas-gathering assets for $1.05 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - EQT Midstream Partners LP said it would buy natural gas producer EQT Corp’s Northern West Virginia Marcellus Gathering System and a preferred interest in an EQT subsidiary for about $1.05 billion.

EQT Midstream said it would pay $997.5 million in cash and $52.5 million in common and general partner units for the assets.

The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to the partnership’s distributable cash flow per unit, EQT Midstream said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

