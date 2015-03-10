EQT Midstream to buy EQT Corp gas-gathering assets for $1.05 bln

March 10 (Reuters) - EQT Midstream Partners LP said it would buy natural gas producer EQT Corp’s Northern West Virginia Marcellus Gathering System and a preferred interest in an EQT subsidiary for about $1.05 billion.

EQT Midstream said it would pay $997.5 million in cash and $52.5 million in common and general partner units for the assets.

The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to the partnership’s distributable cash flow per unit, EQT Midstream said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)