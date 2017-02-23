FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 6 months ago

Buyout fund EQT closes EQT Infrastructure III at 4 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nordic buyout fund EQT said on Thursday it closed its third fund for infrastructure investments with a hard cap of 4 billion euros ($4.22 billion) which was raised in less than six months.

EQT Infrastructure III will follow EQT's overall infrastructure investment strategy and continue to invest in sectors such as energy, transport and logistics, environmental, telecom and social infrastructure mainly in Europe and North America.

The fund was "heavily oversubscribed", the company said.

$1 = 0.9489 euros Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Jason Neely

