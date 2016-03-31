Swiss watchdog rejects Kuoni foundation appeal on share swap terms

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss Takeover Board has ruled that all shareholders must be treated equally in Swedish private equity firm EQT’s takeover of travel group Kuoni , rejecting an appeal by the Kuoni und Hugentobler Foundation over a planned share swap.

EQT declined to comment on the takeover board’s decision and how that might affect its offer, but Jon Cox, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux in Zurich, said in a note to clients that the ruling is unlikely to scupper the deal.

Cox said the foundation and EQT will need to renegotiate their part of the transaction as a result.

The Swiss watchdog said on Thursday that the “best price” rule, which guarantees equal treatment of all shareholders, must apply to Kuoni “A” shares which are being tendered to EQT by the foundation, which has 25 percent of the voting rights and 6.25 percent of the capital of Kuoni.

The publicly traded “B” shares, which fell by just over 3 percent in early trading, were 1.03 percent lower at 362.00 Swiss francs by 0915 GMT.

EQT in February launched an agreed offer for Kuoni for 1.35 billion Swiss francs ($1.4 billion), taking on a travel group that has been hit by competition from online travel and holiday companies and unrest in popular tourist destinations.

It offered 370 Swiss francs for each publicly listed B share, while the Kuoni und Hugentobler Foundation had agreed to transfer its A shares to EQT’s Luxembourg-based Kiwi Holding vehicle in return for a stake in Kiwi.

The foundation had said the A shares were a distinct asset class and should be treated differently from the B shares. In EQT’s offer prospectus dated Feb. 29, it said “the value at which the Kuoni A Shares will be contributed has not yet been agreed”.

Cox said that as the takeover board has ruled against EQT offering the foundation a stake larger than the one B-share holders would have got based on the 370 Swiss francs per share offer, and given that EQT has said it won’t raise its bid, the foundation will likely have to take a smaller holding in Kiwi.

EQT’s offer is set to run until April 13, unless it is extended.