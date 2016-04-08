Kuoni foundation appeals watchdog ruling, seeks accord

ZURICH, April 8 (Reuters) - The foundation that controls a 25 percent voting stake in Kuoni has lodged another appeal against a watchdog’s ruling questioning terms of a share swap to accompany private equity group EQT’s bid for the Swiss travel group.

But the Kuoni und Hugentobler Foundation has also asked financial regulator Finma to put the matter on hold while the foundation tries to work out a deal with the Swiss Takeover Board, Finma said on Friday.

Finma said its takeover panel had agreed to suspend the case until April 22.

EQT said this week its 1.35 billion Swiss franc ($1.42 billion) bid for listed “B” shares of Kuoni remained intact despite the Takeover Board’s ruling questioning terms of the proposed share swap for the foundation’s unlisted “A” shares.

The Board has insisted all shareholders get equal treatment.