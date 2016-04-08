FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuoni foundation appeals watchdog ruling, seeks accord
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Kuoni foundation appeals watchdog ruling, seeks accord

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 8 (Reuters) - The foundation that controls a 25 percent voting stake in Kuoni has lodged another appeal against a watchdog’s ruling questioning terms of a share swap to accompany private equity group EQT’s bid for the Swiss travel group.

But the Kuoni und Hugentobler Foundation has also asked financial regulator Finma to put the matter on hold while the foundation tries to work out a deal with the Swiss Takeover Board, Finma said on Friday.

Finma said its takeover panel had agreed to suspend the case until April 22.

EQT said this week its 1.35 billion Swiss franc ($1.42 billion) bid for listed “B” shares of Kuoni remained intact despite the Takeover Board’s ruling questioning terms of the proposed share swap for the foundation’s unlisted “A” shares.

The Board has insisted all shareholders get equal treatment.

$1 = 0.9538 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.