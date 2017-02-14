BRIEF-UK's CMA looks at Stanley Black & Decker-Newell Brands deal
Feb 15 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
STOCKHOLM Feb 14 ** Marvin Holding Limited, a holding company owned by EQT V Limited and co-investors, has sold 12,000,000 shares in AcadeMedia through an accelerated bookbuilding process
** Shares sold to Swedish and international institutional investors at a price of SEK 58 per share
** AcadeMedia shares closed at SEK 61.75 on Monday
** Says the placing was oversubscribed several times
** Following the placing, Marvin owns 39,248,326 shares in AcadeMedia, representing approximately 41.6% of the total number of shares in the company
** Carnegie Investment Bank and Nordea acted as joint bookrunners (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT