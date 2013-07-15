FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-EQT to sell unit to its midstream partnership for $540 mln
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 10:37 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-EQT to sell unit to its midstream partnership for $540 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* EQT Corp sells Sunrise unit to EQT Midstream

* Deal consists of $507.5 mln in cash, $32.5 mln of units

* EQT Midstream raises second-quarter dividend by 8 pct

July 15 (Reuters) - Natural gas company EQT Corp said it will sell its Sunrise pipeline unit to EQT Midstream Partners LP for $507.5 million in cash and $32.5 million of common and general partners units.

EQT Midstream, controlled by EQT Corp, provides transportation and storage services to EQT, as well as to other companies.

Sunrise Pipeline LLC’s assets include a 41.5-mile pipeline between West Virginia and Pennsylvania, a compressor station and an interconnect with the Texas Eastern pipeline in Greene County, Ohio.

The acquisition is expected to immediately add to EQT Midstream’s distributable cash flow per unit, the companies said.

The midstream company said it will pay an additional $110 million subject to conditions related to a transportation agreement.

EQT Midstream also increased its cash distribution by 8 percent to 40 cents per share for the second quarter ended June.

The companies operate in the gas-rich Appalachian basin in northeast U.S.

Evercore Partners Inc was the financial adviser to EQT Midstream, while Richards, Layton & Finger P.A. was the legal counsel.

EQT shares were slightly down at $80.12 in trading after the bell. EQT Midstream shares were unchanged from their Monday’s close of $46.41 on the New York Stock Exchange.

