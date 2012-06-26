FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EQT Midstream Partners prices IPO at top of range
June 26, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

EQT Midstream Partners prices IPO at top of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - EQT Midstream Partners said its initial public offering priced at the top of the expected range, making it one of the first companies to go public after the botched Facebook IPO.

The midstream arm of natural gas producer EQT Corp sold 12.5 million common units for $21 each, raising about $262 million.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company had filed with U.S. regulators last week to sell 12.5 million units at an expected price of $19-$21 per share.

Citigroup, Barclays Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo are acting as joint book-running managers to the offering.

Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EQM” on Wednesday.

Four companies, including EQT Midstream, are looking to list this week. The deals are likely to serve as a litmus test for investor appetite after an IPO drought gripped the end of the second quarter.

